Students collect bags for Solomon House

Gifted students at Jefferson Island Road Elementary wanted to encourage recycling and reusing of plastic. After hearing that Solomon House needed recycled grocery bags because the outreach mission uses 680 bags each week to give out food to the needy, the students inspired the school to collect more than 6,000 bags in the month of October. From left are Landon Gary, Madison Overlund, Maddox Delcambre, Chloe Willis and Shaelon Broussard.
Welcome, Guest
-
My Account
- My Account
- Dashboard
- Profile
- Saved items
- Logout