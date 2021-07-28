New Iberia is catching up with the food truck trend. Currently, there are several doing business in and around the area. Here is a list of the street eats you can find. Some of these establishments do not open every day, and some just do events and specials. Most have Facebook pages, where you can find details like hours, menus and specials. Many are clustered on our main thoroughfares, although there are a few notable outliers definitely worth a little road trip.
DOWNTOWN:
The Tamale Trolley
Corner of Julia and St. Peter, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m weekdays.
CENTER STREET
Morvant’s Mobile
Superior Motors lot, 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. weekdays, Tuesday and Thursday evenings, 4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., also on Waitr
KajunEatz
1418 Center Street, Tuesday - Friday
Blayzin’ Specialties
1115 Center Street 6:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. weekdays
Taqueria Mi Pueblo
Former Arceneaux Ford Lot 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. weekdays
ADMIRAL DOYLE DRIVE
Rocstar Cafe
708 W. Admiral Doyle Drive 10:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Monday - Saturday
LEWIS STREET
Ahnna’s Kitchen
601 South Lewis Street 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Wednesday - Friday
Seafood Queen
714 S. Lewis Street, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday - Saturday; 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday
Nel’s Creole Connection
Gulotta’s parking lot, 10:00 a.m. - 2 p.m. Fridays and some Sundays
OUTLIERS
Cacklin’ Hens
Musson Patout pre-owned lot Open at 11 a.m. weekdays
The Grub Lot in Erath 126 Railroad Road off Hwy 14:
QDog Cafe
11:00 .m. - 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday, 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Sunday
Pinchers
11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday - Sunday
Maw & Paw’s Tasty Treats (Snowballs, soft ice cream treats)
On the Run Exxon in Coteau
11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Some of these food trucks cater and offer special events, check out their social media and give them a call before you go to make sure the location is open.