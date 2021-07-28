New Iberia is catching up with the food truck trend. Currently, there are several doing business in and around the area. Here is a list of the street eats you can find. Some of these establishments do not open every day, and some just do events and specials. Most have Facebook pages, where you can find details like hours, menus and specials. Many are clustered on our main thoroughfares, although there are a few notable outliers definitely worth a little road trip.

 

DOWNTOWN:

The Tamale Trolley 

Corner of Julia and St. Peter, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m weekdays.

 

CENTER STREET

Morvant’s Mobile

Superior Motors lot, 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. weekdays, Tuesday and Thursday evenings, 4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., also on Waitr

 

KajunEatz 

1418 Center Street, Tuesday - Friday

 

Blayzin’ Specialties

1115 Center Street 6:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. weekdays

 

Taqueria Mi Pueblo

Former Arceneaux Ford Lot 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. weekdays

 

ADMIRAL DOYLE DRIVE

Rocstar Cafe

708 W. Admiral Doyle Drive 10:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Monday - Saturday

 

LEWIS STREET

Ahnna’s Kitchen

601 South Lewis Street 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Wednesday - Friday

 

Seafood Queen

714 S. Lewis Street, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday - Saturday; 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday

 

Nel’s Creole Connection

Gulotta’s parking lot, 10:00 a.m. - 2 p.m. Fridays and some Sundays

 

OUTLIERS

Cacklin’ Hens

Musson Patout pre-owned lot  Open at 11 a.m. weekdays

 

The Grub Lot in Erath 126 Railroad Road off Hwy 14:

QDog Cafe

11:00 .m. - 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday, 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Sunday

 

Pinchers 

11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday - Sunday

 

Maw & Paw’s Tasty Treats (Snowballs, soft ice cream treats)

On the Run Exxon in Coteau

11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Some of these food trucks cater and offer special events, check out their social media and give them a call before you go to make sure the location is open.

 

Tags

Load comments