Michael Bonin retired as principal from Iberia Middle School in 2013, and at that time he wanted to find something to do to fill his time and maybe supplement his income. What he fell into was something far beyond his wildest imagination.
Bonin has tinkered in woodwork since he was a kid. He liked to make little trinkets like wooden boats and other toys out of wood and when he became an adult, his hobby continued. Bonin purchased his first woodworking tool, a Shopsmith Mark 5, and began making larger items out of wood. His current house is furnished with about 90 percent of his own handmade furniture like his four-post bed, cabinets, tables, chairs, and basically any other piece of furniture that can be made from wood.
Then he came across a video online that taught how to make spoons. He decided this could be a perfect project for him, so he purchased and studied the video and began practicing with different patterns. He soon came up with his own patterns, and now creates 35 different spoons, including roux spoons, catered to either right or left-handed individuals.
He sells his roux spoons and other serving utensils at various wholesale and retail shops around Louisiana. He attends craft shows to sell his spoons as well. Out of all his woodworking creations, he loves making the spoons because it is quick and simple and takes up no room during transportation to and from craft shows or deliveries to his clients in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and the Acadiana area. He also loves that his quality spoons will likely be used while families gather around in the kitchen to make a delicious meal.
Bonin starts with cherry wood and uses a bandsaw to trace out the pattern. He then cuts the shape of the spoon and uses certain power tools depending on the style of spoon. For instance, if the spoon has a bowl shape, he carves out the bowl and then he sands the spoon down. He returns to his bandsaw to cut the final shape. He then sands them again and gets them wet which raises the grain so he can sand down any splinter-making wood pieces later. After a couple of days of drying, Bonin then hand sands the spoons down to their finished product.
The process is only about 4-6 minutes per spoon (before drying), and Bonin has perfected his own assembly line where he works on many spoons at a time performing the same step on each.
Bonin began selling his spoons at the New Iberia Farmer’s Market and did so well, that all the market regulars had already purchased his spoons. He took some time off from selling at the market, in part from COVID-19, but also to find a new set of clientele. The craftsmanship of his roux spoons has landed them in some pretty cool places and distributors. One such place that sells his spoons is Buc-ee’s, the Walmart of gas stations. He is now back at the New Iberia Farmers Market which has a whole new crowd, and his spoons are selling well.
What makes his roux spoons so unique? He creates an angle on the end of the spoon which is perfect for stirring all the ingredients and scraping the sides to catch all the flavor and debris. The slant of the angle lends the spoon to be used by either left- or right-handed cooks, which makes the tedious constant stirring a bit easier for any cook.
You can purchase a spoon from Michael’s website at or find them at Bird on the Bayou in New Iberia. These excellent handmade spoons would make a great gift for the cook in your family or a wonderful addition to your own kitchen.
Wood carver, spoon maker
We chatted with the mastermind behind the special roux spoons.
Have you always been into woodworking?
Yes. Ever since I was a child, I made wooden toys and trinkets in my dad’s workshop. I lost the hobby for a while when I was in college running track but picked it right back up once I graduated. Being a teacher and coach for my career gave me the time to spend on my hobby and perfect it which helped me hone my craft for my second career in this chapter of my life.
Where do you sell your spoons?
All over Louisiana. I am a member of the Louisiana Crafts Guild, so I travel to all the craft shows and farmers’ markets. I also sell a lot to wholesale distributors. I have one spoon style I sell exclusively to a distributor out of New Orleans and she sells them to retailers all over Louisiana. She even got my spoon into Buc-ee’s. I also sell to some shops in New Orleans and Baton Rouge and to Bird on the Bayou here in New Iberia.
Tell us about the left-handed spoons.
The angle of the spoon lends itself to either right or left-handed. Many times, a left-handed cook must reposition himself and do everything backwards to what they are used to, so my left-handed roux spoon makes it much more comfortable and easier for a left-handed cook to stir his roux.
Do you make anything besides spoons?
I also make cutting boards, rolling pins, cheese boards. Basically, anything out of wood used as a serving or cooking appliance I can make.
Do you use your own spoons to cook?
My wife is the cook! But yes, she uses my spoons. We get together with her family every week and they all gather around in the kitchen. She and her mom do the cooking. It’s great to know other families are together using my spoons creating meals and memories also.
Chicken and andouille gumbo or seafood?
Seafood for me! My wife doesn’t eat seafood, which is fine, because that means more for me.