State Representative at National Congress

Niles Broussard, 6 year old son of Aubreigh Broussard of New Iberia, was chosen by the Downs Syndrome Association of Acadiana to represent Louisiana at the National Downs Syndrome Congress held in Pittsburgh from June 27-30. Attending the Congress were, from left, Lloyd Broussard (grandfather), a Board Member and Treasurer of the Downs Syndrome Association of Acadiana; Aubreigh Broussard (mother); Neely Derouen (sister); Tammy Broussard (grandmother); and Niles Broussard (stroller). The National Congress is held yearly to educate families and caregivers of Downs Syndrome children and adults, as well as individuals with Downs Syndrome, by hosting various workshops, seminars and guests speakers, in addition to many social activities for all attending. The 2020 National Downs Syndrome Congress will be held in New Orleans in June of 2020.
