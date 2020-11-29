Star Pilgrim donation to Disch DeClouet Center

Rev. Donald Wright and Star Pilgrim Baptist Church have ongoing ministries of food and clothing to the poor. “It’s all about loving and giving,” Wright said. As part of these ministries, the Church brought a van load of clothing and other items to the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center. John Indest, Center Executive Director, was very grateful. “The Center is currently operating under minimal contact procedures for the safety of our clients and our staff,” he said. “We are open from Monday through Wednesday. We serve the first 20 people in line at 8:30 in the morning, providing utility or rent assistance, food and clothing for themselves and their families. We appreciate the great support we have received from Star Pilgrim through the years. Currently donations of blankets and coats are needed.”
Tags
Load comments