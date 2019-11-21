St. Peter’s ‘Reverse Collection’ helps Disch-DeClouet

At Thanksgiving time each year, St. Peter’s Church has a “Reverse Collection.” Instead of putting donations in the collection baskets, parishioners take a Stewardship of Giving/Stewardship of Love card from the collection basket. Each card has an item of food or diapers or socks that the parishioners are to return to the Church the following week to benefit the clients of the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center. So far, over 3,000 pounds of food and other items have been collected. John Indest, Executive Director of the Center thanked St. Peter’s members for their generosity, saying, ‘This innovative approach, where parishioners leave with a card in their hands asking them to share their blessings by donating a specific thing, has been very effective. I would like to see more Churches in the area trying this approach. We are grateful to the Knights of Columbus and the volunteers who handle the collection and to St. Peter’s Pastor Rev. William Blanda for his continued support of this effort.’ From left are Knights of Columbus members John Manes, Roland Theriot and Gene Comeaux and Center volunteer Louis Gaignard.
