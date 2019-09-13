The St. Martinville Garden of the Month for August 2019 is shown here with owner Christopher Kately. His well-manicured yard features caladiums, variegated ginger, brightly colored coleus, knockout roses, purple potato vines, celosia and decorative fall accents. His yard and flower beds are always immaculate, tastefully decorated, and a delight all year round. The St. Martinville Garden Club is a member of District III, Deep South and National Garden Clubs.
Welcome, Guest
-
My Account
- My Account
- Dashboard
- Profile
- Saved items
- Logout