St. Martinville Garden of the Month

Rene Blanchard’s home is the St. Martinville Garden Club pick for Garden of the Month for September. Located at 3390 Catahoula Hwy., Blanchard’s yard has many colorful flowers and plants including coral drift roses, caladiums, gerber daisies and gardenias along with bird baths and other sculptural accessories. The St. Martinville Garden Club is a member of District III, Louisiana Garden Club Federation Inc., Deep South Garden Club Inc., and National Council of State Garden Clubs Inc.
