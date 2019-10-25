St. Martinville Garden Club October Garden of the Month

The home of Brody and Meghan Hulin located at 7280 Main Hwy. in St. Martinville was selected by the St. Martinville Garden Club as its October residential garden of the month winner. The front of their lovely home is landscaped with lush variegated pittosporum, agapanthus, camellias, evergreen flax lilies, variegated ginger and dwarf red tip photinia, encircled in a stone border. The St. Martinville Garden Club is a member of District III, Louisiana Garden Club Federation, Deep South Garden Club and the National Garden Club.
