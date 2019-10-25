St. Martinville Garden Club October Business of the Month

The Old Castillo Hotel, Peggy Hulin, proprietor, located at 220 Evangeline Boulevard in St. Martinville was selected as the October Business of the Month winner by the St. Martinville Garden Club, member of District III, LGCF, Deep South Garden Club and the National Garden Club. The historic building maintains a well-kept, clean and evergreen yard year round. The beautiful red brick front porch is accented with azaleas, crepe myrtles and hydrangeas. Currently featuring hanging baskets of asparagus fern and fall seasonal accents.
