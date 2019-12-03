St. Martinville Garden Club Business of the Month
The St. Martinville Garden Club selected The Evangeline Funeral Home, located at 415 East Bridge St., as its November Business of the Month. The Evangeline Funeral Home features a 10 column double balcony with various manicured shrubs and small evergreens. The grounds are very appealing and are kept litter free year round. The St. Martinville Garden Club is a member of District III, LGCF, Deep South and National Garden Clubs.

