For the first time in weeks this Sunday, St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Jeanerette will be opening its doors for Sunday Mass.
Initially, with the state-mandated COVID-19 lockdown, the Rev. Alexander Albert was offering private mass with one or two guests at a time as well as live streaming his sermons with parishioners to follow along with online on their Facebook page and Youtube page.
The church’s Facebook page can be found at www.facebook.com/stjohnjtown.
Over the last two weeks, Gov. John Bel Edwards has lifted his restrictions to allow outdoor gatherings, which prompted Albert to host and celebrate mass in the parking lot at St. John the Evangelist.
With a temporary altar set up, Albert would do his normal sermon with 20 to 30 people on weekdays. On the weekends, the crowd grew closer to 100 people, while all keeping a safe distance.
“We celebrated in the parking lot, all spaced out and everyone brought their own chairs, masks and used hand sanitizer,” Albert said. “We are looking forward to this weekend of doing sort of limited capacity indoors.”
Starting today, Edwards announced phase one of reopening the economy, allowing churches and businesses including gyms, barbershops, hair salons, casinos, bars with food permits and other businesses, to reopen to 25 percent capacity.
Albert called seeing everyone attend the outdoor services strange, but a homecoming of sorts, as he had not seen them for a few weeks.
“It doesn’t make sense,” Albert said. “It doesn’t feel right to have mass alone. It’s good to have the family back together.”
Albert said seeing everyone again was a moment of joy to come back together.
“We’re still together and we are going to get through this,” Albert said. “Of course, we are still being careful with our precautions.
Church members need to be with one another, according to Albert. It is part of being human, and being able to experience that was uplifting for parishioners.
Now, for the first time since the stay at home order, St. John the Evangelist will have a normal Sunday mass while adhering to the policies put in place of restricting attendance to 25 percent capacity.
“It’s fortunate that we have such a big church that normally seats over 600 people, so we can pretty comfortably accommodate 150 people or so with the social distancing measures in place, which is pretty good,” Albert said. “It allows almost everyone to make it to the mass that they normally go to.”
The church will have pews blocked off and procedures to ensure social distancing, but at the end of the day, one thing is certain: parishioners will be able to hold a normal mass inside the church.
Albert said it’s going to be like going to a family reunion, seeing people they haven’t been around, and it’s going to be good to just be back together.
One of the oldest parishes in the Lafayette Diocese, St. John the Evangelist has been in Jeanerette since 1879. The current church building is over 100 years old.
With its pointed arches and brick gothic-style architecture, according to Albert, St. John the Evangelist has a rich history.
And when Sunday comes, Albert knows it’s going to be special to be able to fulfill his role as a pastor for St. John the Evangelist and its rich history.
“It’s going to mean the chance to be who I am meant to be and to carry out my mission and my purpose in a way I haven’t been able to in a while,” Albert said.