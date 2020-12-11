St. Edward School & Xi Beta Omega Sorority Donation of Toys

This year the children of the clients of the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center have been blessed with toys donated by the children of St. Edward School once again. The school delivered eleven giagantic bags of toys from their St. Nicholas toy drive. The Xi Beta Omega Sorority also delivered a carload of toys for the poor and needy to the Center as they have done for so many years. ‘This generosity of St. Edward School faculty and parents and Xi Beta Omega members is truly a reflection of the true Spirit of Christmas — loving Jesus in others. I can just imagine the smiling faces of the children who will be blessed by these many beautiful,’ said Disch-DeClouet director John Indest. The volunteers at the Center constructed a large table to display the toys.