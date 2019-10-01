Shaq Makes a House Call

Former LSU and NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal recently paid a visit to Harriet Shea at her New Iberia home while he was in town for a political event. The Basketball Hall of Famer offered condolences and support to Mrs. Shea on the recent death of her husband Jerry Shea. O’Neal met Jerry and Harriet Shea several times through their sonJerry Shea Jr., a member of the Tiger Athletic Foundation Board of Directors and a former chairman of the LSU Board of Supervisors, and his wife Beverly Shea, a member of the LSU Foundation Board and LSU Alumni Board of Directors, according to Harriet Shea’s daughter, Dr. Ellen Mullen. ‘He is a very kind and giving man and our family appreciates the respect and graciousness he has always shown our parents. Thank you Shaq,’ Mullen said.