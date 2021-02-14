SES Supporter/Achiever of the Year

During Catholic Schools Week, celebrated nationally Jan. 31-Feb. 6, St. Edward School announced its 2020-2021 Supporter/Achiever of the Year, SES parent, Angelique Narcisse Valteau. Since becoming a parent at SES, she has offered thousands of hours, making a difference behind the scenes, as well as in one of the most prominent volunteer leadership roles in the school, President of the St. Edward School Advisory Council, on which she has served for six years, three as President, according to a statement from the school. The statement added, ‘As someone who values Catholic Education with passion, it is most fitting that she is an alumna, three times over, having earned diplomas from Ursuline Academy in New Orleans, Loyola University and Loyola University New Orleans School of Law. During her time here at SES, she has served in a variety of capacities, always eager to help out with a beautiful smile, but her greatest role is that of wife and mother. Angelique is married to Ferdinand Valteau III and together they have 4 children, two still at SES, second graders Elise and Evan and two at CHS, fifth grader Ian and eighth grader Isabella. In addition to serving as an incredible volunteer, Angelique also serves the greater community as an Assistant District Attorney. We are honored to award Angelique Narcisse Valteau as Supporter/Achiever of the Year. Congratulations.’