As the parade rolls down Main Street, Preservation Bar and Grill will be rolling out two signature cocktails that are just right for revelers: Lundi Lavender and The Royal.
The Lundi Lavender sparkles like a Mardi Gras tiara. This vodka darling begins with a gentle burst of citrus, then dances across the palate with a cascade of flavors: lavender, simple syrup with a touch of honey, and a host of surprising undertones, thanks to Hum liqueur.
This botanical blend includes hibiscus, ginger, green cardamom and kaffir lime. “A little goes a long way,” said Lex Indest, the restaurant’s general manager.
Lundi lavender
1.5 oz of Housemade Lavender Syrup with HUM botanical spirits
1 oz Tito’s Vodka
Build in shaker. Add Ice. Shake vigorously.
Strain into Coupe Glass.
Finished with a splash of Prosecco.
Garnished with charred lemon pinwheel.
True enough, but this 70-proof magic ingredient makes the Lundi Lavender a drink like none other.
If the Lundi Lavender is the belle of the ball, The Royal is the king of the courir.
Don’t be deceived by its golden glow: this cocktail is a masked rider with a whip.
When Bourbon meets elderberry liqueur, it’s sure to be a wild ride.
These drinks are just what you are looking for when it comes to having a blast at Mardi Gras.
The ROYAL
2.5 oz. Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey
2 tablespoons fresh squeezed lemon
1 oz. simple syrup
1/2 oz St. Germain
3 dashes of Angostura bitters
Combine all ingredients in rocks glass. Top with ice and stir.
Garnish with lemon wedge and/or rosemary sprig