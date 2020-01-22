As the parade rolls down Main Street, Preservation Bar and Grill will be rolling out two signature cocktails that are just right for revelers: Lundi Lavender and The Royal.

The Lundi Lavender sparkles like a Mardi Gras tiara. This vodka darling begins with a gentle burst of citrus, then dances across the palate with a cascade of flavors: lavender, simple syrup with a touch of honey, and a host of surprising undertones, thanks to Hum liqueur.

This botanical blend includes hibiscus, ginger, green cardamom and kaffir lime. “A little goes a long way,” said Lex Indest, the restaurant’s general manager.

Lundi lavender

1.5 oz of Housemade Lavender Syrup with HUM botanical spirits

1 oz Tito’s Vodka

Build in shaker. Add Ice. Shake vigorously.

Strain into Coupe Glass.

Finished with a splash of Prosecco.

Garnished with charred lemon pinwheel.

True enough, but this 70-proof magic ingredient makes the Lundi Lavender a drink like none other.

If the Lundi Lavender is the belle of the ball, The Royal is the king of the courir.

Don’t be deceived by its golden glow: this cocktail is a masked rider with a whip.

When Bourbon meets elderberry liqueur, it’s sure to be a wild ride.

These drinks are just what you are looking for when it comes to having a blast at Mardi Gras.

The ROYAL

2.5 oz. Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey

2 tablespoons fresh squeezed lemon

1 oz. simple syrup

1/2 oz St. Germain

3 dashes of Angostura bitters

Combine all ingredients in rocks glass. Top with ice and stir.

Garnish with lemon wedge and/or rosemary sprig

Dwayne Fatherree is the community editor for The Daily Iberian. He can be reached at dwayne.fatherree@daily-iberian.com.

