Fresh, authentic, delicious. That’s the trend in food trucks burgeoning all over the country, and that is what hungry diners will find at the new Seafood Queen food truck on South Lewis Street in New Iberia. Owners Sathea Huyh and Loan Quach offer seafood and Asian comfort food fit for a, well, Seafood Queen.
Seafood Queen was started by the owners of the Ly Ly Nail Bar as an idea to make some extra money after their primary business lagged during the COVID pandemic. It developed into a new and unique business plan to bring authentic Asian cooking to New Iberia.
According to Sathea, the main concept she and Loan had was to cook dishes like their families served, rather than pre-packaged and steam-tabled food.
“We wanted to give everyone a taste as close as possible to what they could expect from the cooking in the country,” she added.
The Seafood Queen is indeed a family affair, with their aunt, Hong Quach, serving as chef and other family members working behind the scenes. They insist on the highest quality ingredients to give that homemade touch. Each dish is cooked to order, and that means the utmost in freshness. But that also means that Seafood Queen is NOT fast food.
“It may take us a few minutes to prepare your meal, but it is so worth the wait,” Sathea said.
She suggests that orders be called in, with pick up time 10 to 15 minutes later, for optimal experience.
And the food, ah the food. Appetizers include crab Rangoon, fried wonton wraps filled with a delicious cream cheese crab mixture. Egg rolls are nicely spicy and crunchy. The sauce accompanying either is fruity and adds just a little heat. Get the pho (Vietnamese noodle soup) for a slightly sweet but robust broth with generous portions of both meat and noodles.
“We cook our broth all night long. It gives it much more body and flavor, we find,” Sathea said.
Entrees include lo mein, fried rice, bu’n (meat on rice vermicelli) and Stir Fry. Seafood Queen’s boiled seafood offerings include crawfish, shrimp, crabs and snow crab legs. Dipping included, as are potatoes. Corn, sausage eggs and turkey necks are available add-ons for boiled seafood orders.
Sathea is anticipating adding to the menu monthly, and will adapt to the feedback her customers give her.
“We’ve only been open two weeks, and we already have repeat customers. They say our lo mein, Rangoon and egg rolls are the best in town,” she says. “We’re very excited about serving our community our good, fresh food!”
Seafood Queen is located at 714 South Lewis and is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Dine in, take out and delivery available. Call 337-256-5371 to order. You can also find them on Facebook and at seafoodqueen.godaddysites.com.
Here’s a recipe from Sathea herself, given to us with the caveat that you can save yourself some time and trouble, just call and order from Seafood Queen.
Chicken Fried Rice
INGREDIENTS
1 cup cooked rice, cooled
1 LB chicken breast, in slices
1 egg, beaten (2 if you really like eggs)
½ cup diced onions
1 cup mixed peas & carrots
1 T oyster sauce
1 T soy sauce
Dash Chicken base (optional)
Sliced Shallots for garnish
Oil for stir fry
METHOD
Heat a small amount of oil for stir fry. Add chicken, cook until no longer pick. Add egg and onion, stir fry until onion is clear. Add rice, oyster sauce and soy sauce (also chicken base if using) stir fry a few more minutes, add carrots and peas to heat. Serve with scallions as garnish. SERVES 2 as entrée, 4 as side.