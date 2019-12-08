Sacred Heart ‘Spread the Love’ Peanut Butter Drive

Sacred Heart Catholic Church held a “Spread the Love” Peanut Butter Drive during the month of November to help fight hunger among the clients of the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center. Owen Trahant, Center Board member and a member of Sacred Heart Church, said, ‘Peanut butter is a good source of protein for the children and the elderly and is helpful to families especially when the children are out of school. The Center provides food to approximately 400 families a month We are grateful to Father Keith Landry and the members of the Church for their support. So far we have received over three carloads of peanut butter and we still have another week in the drive.’ From left are Mary Beaullieu, Center volunteer and member of Sacred Heart Church; Father Keith Landry, Pastor of Sacred Heart Church; and Trahant.