The Royal Order of Eden, New Iberia’s all-female Mardi Gras Krewe, celebrated its 13th annual Bal Masque Pageant and Party on Saturday, Jan. 25, according to a prepared statement.
The event brought fun, laughter and memories for everyone.
The krewe celebrated by honoring four decades of Rock-N-Roll music with the theme “Jump, Jive and Jam!”
The evening was opened by krewe Co-Captains Corleen Aucoin Rouly and Roxanne Perez Castille who represented “Beauty School Dropouts” from the 1978 hit movie “Grease” starring John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John, Jeff Conaway and Stockard Channing.
The Maids for the evening were Phyllis Boudreaux Hulin, represented rock-n-roll from the 1960s, honoring Janis Joplin. and Leslie Stuart, who represented Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks from the 70s.
Queen Eve the 13th was Lori Williams Buteau, who represented music from the 80s. King Adam the 13th was M. Larry Richard, paying homage to rock-n-roll music of the 1950s.
Serving as the royal pages for the evening were Reeve Michael Williams, who represented music from the 80s and Stevie Renee Williams, who represent dicso from the 80s.
The Tea Rose for the evening was Blaire Rayne Covell, representing Sheila E and Vanity.