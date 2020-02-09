The Mystic Krewe Of Iberians celebrated its 73rd annual bal masque Saturday night at The Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival Building, crowning a new king and queen.
This year’s celebration featured the fun and festive theme of “Pirates-A Castaway’s Life.”
The Mystic Krewe of Iberians explored what happens when our shipwrecked pirates become castaways on a Caribbean Island.
Guests were entertained by the maids and dukes on some of the notorious activities that kept the castaways entertained day after day.
Wess Robison, captain of the Krewe of Iberians, and Parker Templeton, co-captain of the krewe, followed the instructions of the previous Captains, Dr. Mike Alvarez and Preston Broussard, to “keep it fun.”
“We have a great party and our members and guests danced the night away to the incredible music of Karma of New Orleans. This Krewe knows how to have a good time,” Robison said.
Reigning over the ball were His Majesty, the 73rd King of The Mystic Krewe of Iberians, Barton Romero, representing King Calico Jack and Her Majesty, the 73rd Queen of the Mystic Krewe of Iberians, Elise Babineaux Faucheaux, representing Queen Morgan Campbell.
Joining their Royal Majesties were the Maids and Dukes of the Mystic Krewe of Iberians 2020, who represented some of the most notorious activities in the day and the life of castaway pirates.
Representing the popular activity of dancing and partying were Kelsea Varnado and her escort, her husband, Jason Varnado.
Representing every pirate’s dream items, Money and Treasure, were Beth Comeaux and her escort, husband Kermit “Mousey” Comeaux.
Representing the notorious pirate activity of stealing were Ashlee Gary and her escort, husband Chad Gary.
Representing the very activity that stranded our pirates on the castaway island, sailing, were Lisa Norris and her escort, husband Patrick Norris.
Representing the pastime activity that allowed time to fly — drinking rum — were Molly Douglas and her escort, husband Doug Douglas.
A highlight of the pageant is when New Iberia’s debutantes are formally presented to society.
They are seniors in high school and daughters of members who are active in the Krewe.
The seniors, are, by tradition, presented in their long white dresses.
The Debutantes for 2020, escorted by their fathers and presented to their Majesties were Caroline Elizabeth Bigler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chris Bigler; Mackenzie Gates Gardner, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Andy Gardner; Kennedy Alexis Holleman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Andrew Holleman Jr; Katherine Elise LeBlanc, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ned LeBlanc; Caroline Clare Lipari, daughter of the late Lucas Lipari and Mrs. Shani Lipari; Tyler Grace Lissard, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eric Lissard; Anna Claire Frances Rader, daughter of Norris and Dr. Allison Rader; Elise Dalton Regard, daughter of Emil Regard and Simone Babineaux; and Caroline Grace Roth, daughter of Drs. Brad and Jennifer Roth.
In keeping with tradition, the previous year’s royalty were presented to the Krewe’s membership for their final time.
The night’s live entertainment included the band Karma out of New Orleans.
While the music played for those who attended, food was also served.
Catering and bar were provided by Beau Soliel Café and Catering and Preservation.
The costumes were designed and hand-made by Patricia Sigue. Photography was creatively captured by Baby Bloom Studio by Megan Fouquier.
From traditional pirate gear to even fake peg legs and a treasure chest, this year’s theme, “Pirates — A Castaway’s Life!” was one that brought fun for everyone, Robison said.
The Mystic Krewe of Iberians was established in 1947.
The krewe is New Iberia’s oldest and largest krewe with 325 couple members.
Those interested in membership should email kreweofiberians@gmail.com.