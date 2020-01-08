Robinson to present program on African Americans living abroad

FRANKLIN — Deborah Robinson, assistant director of the Program for Research on Black Americans for International Projects at the University of Michigan, will present a program Feb. 13 at the Franklin branch of the St. Mary Parish Library about African-Americans who have lived and are currently living abroad.
Robinson, who holds a Ph.D. from the University of Michigan, has roots in Franklin. Her mother, Stella Pecot Robinson, was born on Iberia Street near the Franklin branch library, as were her aunts and uncles.
Among the subjects of her talk is a Franklin native who has lived abroad for 38 years.
Robinson directs #WeGlobal: African Americans Living Abroard Research and Education Project and is co-principal investigator fo the global study.
According to a prepared statement from the St. Mary Parish Library, Robinson has lived, worked in and traveled to 75 countries.
The presentation will be held Thursday, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m.
For more information call 828-5364.