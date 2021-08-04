Ricky Gonsoulin is a very busy man. He’s an owner with brother Keith of Gonsoulin Farms LLC, 3,000 acres of sugar cane, and 4 acres of corn (more on that later). They are sixth-generation farmers, and very proud of what they do. “Farming is hard work, and a farmer has to be an all-around businessman to succeed,” Ricky said. “You have to know all aspects of farming, plus doing the books, handling tractor repairs, handling all the day-to-day decisions. You need to be well-versed, and have a strong back.”
“The farming business is challenging. There are so many factors to consider — you have the weather, long hours, managing staff,” he said. “It’s difficult to succeed without drive and dedication, as well as a legacy to continue. We’re doing fine, and we’re bringing up the seventh generation to take over when we’re ready to retire.” Ricky’s son Rhett and Keith’s son Cameron are following in their fathers’ footsteps, as Ricky and Keith did. “We bought my dad out several years ago. He still comes in every now and then to check on us,” he said.
Not only is Ricky a successful sugar cane farmer, he is also a public official. He served 8 years on the Iberia Parish Council, made an unsuccessful run for state representative, and now serves as Mayor Pro Tem of New Iberia. “I’m grateful to serve in this administration. There is so much positive energy coming into the city; roads being improved, new businesses moving here,” he said.
While running a successful business and serving as a public official, what does Ricky Gonsoulin like to do for fun? He cooks. “I love to cook,” he said. “But it’s not really what I cook, it’s the environment. Take a cool afternoon, sitting in my garage, with a cold Ultra and my butane burner and big black iron pot, I love to make some pork and sausage jambalaya.”
“It’s cooked with love in it, that makes a difference too. I like to be alone when I cook, and I know one thing: you can’t rush a good meal,” he said. “I go to the store, and buy just what I need to cook that day. I don’t buy for the week, for the house, just the ingredients going into my pot. Two pounds of center-cut pork chops, two pounds of Legnon sausage (he says everyone has their own favorite sausage, so use what you like), chopped trinity.
“Over slow heat, I brown my meat. I take my time with it, it really makes a difference. Then I add the vegetables, and let them saute. The idea is never to use any outside browning agents, just the good black iron pot and time. Then I take two cans each of cream of chicken and cream of mushroom soup, add them and cook for two hours.
“I season with garlic powder, Tabasco and cajun seasoning. Then I put in 4 cups of rice and 3 cups of water, cover the pot with foil and put the lid on tight. I cook that on high for five minutes, and then let it sit for an hour. It’s perfect. All it needs is a little green onion for garnish.”
Even though jambalaya is his specialty, Gonsoulin also excels in other Cajun staples. “I don’t do it often enough, but I like to cook gumbo, or a good seafood etouffee,” he said. “Also I am the St. Peter’s Chili Cookoff champion. It’s been a while since they had a cookoff, but I’m still the man to beat,” he said with a smile.
As a good cook, he also likes to eat. “My wife, Ronilaine, is a great cook, too. She makes this smothered chicken in the oven that is just delicious,” he said. “I’m facing a challenge — my son is moving out. I have to re-learn how to cook. I have to go from big pots to little pots, now that it will be my wife and me.”
“But the good news is, he was asking if he could take some pots. I told him he could take some of the older ones, but it might not taste the same. He’s taking up cooking as well. That’s a good sign.”
Now, about that four acres of corn. “When we were teenagers, my brother and I started growing corn to make money to go to college,” he said. “Now, it’s gotten to be very popular. Gonsoulin Farms corn is a big deal. We get buyers that come from all over, and we sell out quickly every year. People love it, and I love it. I get to make some corn macque choux, and corn soup.”