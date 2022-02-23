Shrimp Remoulade Galatoire’s
4 stalks celery, coarsely chopped
4 green onions, chopped
1 small onion, chopped
3/4 cup Italian flat leaf parsley
1/2 cup red wine vinegar
1/2 cup ketchup
1/2 cup tomato puree
1/2 cup Creole mustard
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1-1/8 cups vegetable oil
2 teaspoons paprika
2 pounds large cooked shrimp, peeled and deveined
12 lettuce leaves
In the container of a food processor, combine the celery, green onions, onion and parsley. Pulse until finely chopped. Add the vinegar, ketchup, tomato puree, mustard and Worcestershire sauce. Process until well blended, stopping to scrape down the sides a couple of times. With the food processor running, drizzle the oil in a steady stream, processing until blended. Stir in paprika. Transfer to a bowl, cover and refrigerate for 6 to 8 hours or overnight.
When ready to serve, stir the sauce, then pour over the shrimp and toss to coat. Serve on top of lettuce leaves.
Galatoire’s Restaurant in New Orleans in the French Quarter shared this recipe. It is the best we have ever tasted and I know you will enjoy it too. Decorate the edge of plate with hard-boiled eggs sliced thin or quartered and a few green and black olives.
By Cynthia, allrecipes.com
Crawfish Fettuccine II
6 tablespoons butter
1/2 cup chopped green onion
1 green bell pepper, chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
1 pound crawfish, peeled
1 (8 ounce) package processed cheese food, cubed
1 cup half-and-half cream
2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning
1 large tomato, chopped
1 pound dry fettuccine pasta
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a 9 x 13 inch baking dish.
Melt butter in a large skillet and saute the green onion, green pepper and garlic until onions are opaque. Stir in flour and cook for 7 minutes, stirring frequently.
Add crawfish meat, cover and simmer for 20 minutes.
Stir in the processed cheese, half and half, Cajun seasoning and tomato. Cover and simmer for another 20 minutes. Meanwhile, cook pasta.
Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente, then drain.
Mix together the sauce and pasta and transfer to the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and bake for 20 minutes or until bubbly.
Yield: 6 servings
*NOTE: This recipe is great for ‘creamy pasta’ lovers. Fettuccine noodles can easily be substituted with angel hair pasta.
By Jessica, allrecipes.com
Kush-Kush
2 cups cornmeal
1 teaspoon baking powder
1-1/2 cups milk
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup shortening
Place shortening in a skillet and allow it to get sizzling hot.
Mix all of the other ingredients, blending thoroughly. Lower the heat on the skillet and pour in mixture.
Cover pan and cook for 20 minutes, simmering mixture and letting it set.
Remove the cover and stir vigorously. Cook over low heat until dry and crumbly.
Cajun Creole Cookery 1962