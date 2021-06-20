Editor's Note: The following article is a collaborative effort between the Iberia Chamber of Commerce's Positively Iberia and the Daily Iberian. Positively Iberia Program Manager Marti Harrell and the Daily Iberian's Ellen Fucich conducted an interview with Haley Miller of Miller Management, the local McDonald’s owner operator and Angie Judice Broussard of Baskin Robbins 31 Flavors here in New Iberia to talk about these daughters who have taken charge of their fathers’ businesses. Positively Iberia airs on KANE-AM and FM every Thursday during Teche Matters at 10 a.m. Look for the frequent collaboration between Positively Iberia and the Daily Iberian to continue in July.
Daily Iberian: To celebrate Father’s Day, we have two daughters who are honoring their fathers by owning and managing the retail food outlets they began. Haley Miller of Miller Management, the company that owns and operates 10 McDonald’s restaurants in Acadiana, and Angie Judice Broussard of Baskin Robbins 31 Flavors in New Iberia. Tell us about your family’s history with these franchises.
Haley Miller: “My grandparents, Rudy and Freda Miller, opened their first McDonald’s in Abbeville in 1982. My dad, Larry, who was in college, joined them as a crewperson, and later as a manager. He actually met my mom, Denise at McDonald’s. She was working as a manager there as well.
So when I graduated from Tulane in 2016, I decided to come home to UL and get my MBA. By then, I’d decided that I would join my dad at McDonald’s, and since I’d graduated in psychology, I thought it would probably be a good idea to study business before I did.
In March 2021, McDonald’s named me an owner operator. My brother is now working with us as well, so it is a real family affair.
DI: Angie, give us a rundown of your family’s history with Baskin Robbins.
Angie Judice Broussard: Before my family, there were two or three different owners of the Baskin Robbins in town. In 1988, my father Paul “Melvin” Judice got to realize his dream of owning his own business when a childhood friend of my sister’s family relocated out of the country. So he started his Baskin Robbins in January, 1988, when I was fifteen years old. We’ve been in business ever since, 33 years.
DI: Haley, what was it like growing up in the shadow of Ronald McDonald? How did being a “McDonald’s family” impact your young life?
Haley: I remember being in elementary and middle school and kids always asked the question: “Do you get free McDonald’s?” And “Can I have my birthday there?” I had a lot of my birthdays at McDonald’s, and actually a lot of my baby pictures were taken there. My parents would be working and I’d be in the playplace.
DI: Angie, how about you?
Angie: Well, I was a teenager when my parents took over Baskin Robbins, so I had my close-knit friends, but I did get hit up pretty regularly for free ice cream from classmates. It did help me find lifelong friends through the store.
DI: How did having ice cream treats around impact your personal food preferences?
Angie: Believe it or not, I was not a fan of ice cream when we started with the store. I’ve broadened my taste, and learned to appreciate it more through working in the store. Now I enjoy tasting our exotic flavors, and really more kinds of food through my experience.
DI: Haley, how did McDonald’s affect your food preferences?
We ate McDonald’s a lot, and I still do. If we went on trips, we went to several McDonald's to check out their stores. And I still make store visits. Sometimes I feel like my car always smells like fries. My go-to order is a McDouble, add Mac sauce. They always know it’s me! Some people don’t know you can add Mac sauce to anything. I love it, so I’ll have it on my McDouble.
DI: Did you always plan to take this career path, or was it your destiny?
Haley: No, I didn’t expect to, I took psychology, and I realize that that’s a part of my job, dealing with people, training them, developing their skills. It seemed it was always assumed I would continue, so I did push back a little. But when I made the decision to come on, at a Ronald McDonald House golf tournament, I told my dad, and he told me I needed to go back to school. I did, and now I’m on the board of Ronald McDonald House, planning the golf tournament. So it came full circle. I guess it was destiny. The challenge coming in was showing our managers, some of whom I’d known all my life, that I was serious about the job and that I knew what I was doing, to earn their respect.
DI: What one thing did your dad instill in you that serves you consistently now in life and in business?
Angie: The one thing my dad told me, my siblings, and we try to even tell our employees, is to treat everyone with kindness and respect. Everyone wants that, craves that, and it will only get you further in your career and in your life. Good work ethic is invaluable, especially in this day and time. That's something everyone can take with them. If you treat everyone with kindness and respect, your life will be fulfilling.
Haley: Jumping off on what Haley said, it’s that work ethic, I learned very early on that this business is not 8 to 5. It’s your business, so whatever happens at whatever time, you need to be ready to take care of it, make decisions and get things done. My dad always tells me that he will never ask anyone to do anything he wouldn’t do, so it’s not unusual to find him up on a ladder putting up store billboards and things like that.
DI: What else would you like our readers to know about you and your business?
Angie: We’re proud of the way we came through the COVID crisis. It was rough there for a little while. We’d never done curbside service, and suddenly that’s all we were doing. But we tried to give people a little bit of normal. People were scared, it was a big unknown. I took over the store in February 2020, it was tough, we got through it, even with new management
Haley: I want them to know that even though McDonald’s seems like a huge corporate entity, it really just is a family-owned business, and our first concern is connecting with the community. For so many high school kids, McDonald’s is their first job. We’re excited for our McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity program. Through this program, our employees can get their high school diploma, free. There is also tuition assistance for college available, for managers it is $3,500, and for team members, $2,500. And they only have to work for us for three months prior, 15 hours a week. And on top of that, SLCC is partnering with us to enhance that assistance even further.