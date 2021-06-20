Don’t let her looks deceive you, the soft-spoken young woman with the shy smile is a dynamo. Gabrielle “Gabby” Lassalle is a versatile artist, working in diverse media, from classic paintings on canvas to hand painted canvas shoes, to wire wrapping silverware with beads and making jewelry.
She has an excellent eye for detail, a love for color (especially mint green, her favorite), and a keen interest in geology. While rock hunting with her family, she discovered the large crystalline formation now on display in their home. “I took geology classes in college, even though I was majoring in fine art,” she said. “I am inspired by crystals, colorful minerals and gemstones.”
Another inspiration: Disney. She and her family have made 18 trips to Disney, the last in May 2019. Many of the pairs of shoes Gabby has painted draw themes from Disney characters, as well as Mardi Gras, LSU and UL, among others.
Gabby, 25, holds a Bachelor’s in Fine Arts, and she has been cultivating her creative powers since she can remember. As a young girl, she took art lessons with local artists Sylvia Gruber and Becky Collins, continued to pursue art in high school at NISH, then on to UL, where she graduated in 2019.
Currently, she is concentrating on painting with acrylic paint on various media. “I am doing abstracts and paintings. They let me experiment with bright colors and different patterns,” she said. Her geological influence is evident in these breathtaking works; many of them resemble layered landscapes or organic cross sections, if not alien planets.
Although she has mainly created visual art, she is also taking up writing. “I am expanding my art into writing and other forms. I’ve been designing and creating jewelry, and doing other crafts to express my creativity,” she said. Gabby’s jewelry pieces can be found at the Village Pharmacy in Loreauville, also at the Beauty Envi by B salon in Broussard. She also displays her works on her Facebook page.
Gabby has participated in the Shadows Arts and Crafts show in the past, and hopes to return someday. “It was very nice, except for the humidity,” she said. “She’s a great salesperson,” said Stephanie Lassalle, her mother. “She knows just what might appeal to her customers.” She has done numerous pieces on commission, custom paintings, shoes, even some tabletop arrangements for parties and events.
She is a prolific creator, so much so that her works are taking up quite a bit of room in her family’s house. “We’re going to build some shelving to dry some of the bigger pour paintings on,” her mother said. “That way, Gabby can work on other things while waiting to get back to the big pieces.”
When she is not making art, you might find Gabby reading history, blogs or contributing to one of the “Disney addict” groups she follows on social media. She could be listening to ’80s pop music, or perhaps some Tchaikovsky. “I grew up with the music from 2000-2010, so maybe some of that,” she said.
She might just be playing video games. “I play 3DS, Nintendo Switch. I like RPG, that’s role-playing games, or Mario games. Oh, and Animal Crossing,” she said. Speaking of animals, Gabby also tends to the queen of the household, 10-year-old corgi Queenie.
Her mom gives her props for being the generous soul she is. “Gabby always thinks of other people before herself. She has a giving heart,” Stephanie said. Gabby has volunteered at Vacation Bible School at Epiphany several summers.
As talented as she is, Gabby has had challenges. “I have grown up with autism, and I think that is one of the reasons I like and use patterns so much in my work.” However it happened, her generous spirit and creativity have shown through, and carried Gabby Lassalle to handle her challenges gracefully and to become the fine artist she is today.