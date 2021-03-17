Pizza Night still a big thing for Judice’s family

Pizza Night has always been a big thing for Renee Judice’s family.
“We started getting pizza on Fridays because my four sons, Jason, Mark, Ryan and Nathan, were always involved with sports, and picking up a pizza was an easy way to feed everybody. It changed when I got my Cuisinart, and realized I could make dough in that. The pizzas were so much better,” says Judice. Thus was born the Friday Family Pizza Night.
Now, Pizza Nights are a little more leisurely. Renee shares her tradition with her grandchildren, Greyson, Sawyer and Thomas, who have added their own spin to the festivities. Thomas loves sea creatures, so there have been pizzas shaped like crabs and seahorses. Dinosaurs are popular with the Judice grandkids too.
Renee’s son Nathan, father to the newest granddaughter Jolie, 3 ½ months old, also carries on the family custom.
“He reminded me recently that he cooks pizza every Friday night like I always did when they were younger,” recalled Judice.
Renee’s Pizza
(dough recipe adapted from Cuisinart, a long time ago…)
MAKES: 3 - 12” pizzas
PREP TIME: 20 minutes plus resting time
TOTAL TIME: Approximately 2 hours
3 Cups Flour (½ and 1/2 whole wheat and white flour)
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon Steen’s Syrup
1 Tablespoon olive oil
1 Tablespoon or one packet active dry yeast
1 cup warm water
Dissolve the yeast in the water, add syrup and olive oil. Let sit while you combine salt and flours in food processor. Pour yeast mixture through the top of the food processor while it is running. Let ingredients combine then process for 45 seconds until dough forms.
Remove dough from processor and knead on floured board. Place In large bowl that has been coated with olive oil. Cover with damp towel for about 30 minutes or until it has doubled in size.
Remove dough from bowl and separate into 3 equal pieces. Knead each piece then return to bowl. Let rest another 30 minutes.
Roll out each piece of dough to fit a large greased pizza pan then cover with a damp towel. Allow the dough to rest in the pans while you prepare other ingredients.
Sauce:
1 can tomato sauce
1 small can tomato paste
1 Tablespoon sugar
Combine ingredients and place on dough. Add mozzarella cheese and your favorite toppings.
Topping ideas:
Oregano & garlic powder sprinkled on sauce before baking
Parmesan cheese
Pepperoni
Sausage
Bacon
Olives
Roasted vegetables (recipe follows)
Cooked shrimp
Crawfish
Bake at 425 degrees for 15-20 minutes.
Roasted Vegetables:
Chop your favorite vegetables such as onions, bell peppers, squash, garlic cloves, and eggplant. Mix in large bowl and coat with olive oil, sea salt and coarse ground pepper.Bake on foil-lined baking pan at 425 for 15 minutes or until lightly browned. Add to pizza if desired, or delicious on their own as side dish for other entrees.