About 30 years ago, Lynn Hebert started creating different figurines and statuettes. Over time, he has perfected his craft, creating what he calls niche or grotto that he enjoys making not only for his customers but for himself.
Each grotto is made by hand, and in it he places religious figures like St. Joseph and St. Francis. By far, Hebert said, the most popular have been of Mary, and he’s been doing it for some time now.
“I’ve been making them for quite a while,” Hebert said. “Maybe 10 or 15 years.”
The grotto itself, Hebert said, is only made from reclaimed cypress and the statues are made of concrete. Hebert noted that he buys the statues already made.
Before that, Hebert said he would still craft items from scratch including cypress tables and furniture but at 75, Hebert said he tends to create smaller projects.
The craftsmanship is what Hebert has perfected over time, a result of a lot of trial and error, so that now he has created a nice groove. Depending on the size of the statute, larger niches take at least a day or longer while the ones for smaller figures can be made in less than a day.
After retiring from the sugar cane industry some-years ago, Hebert said he does woodworking as more of a hobby now but his roots can be traced back to when he took industrial arts in high school.
“We had a woodworking shop, and that’s where I got started,” Hebert said. “I just enjoy going in my shop and making these things because the biggest joy in making them is people that appreciate them.”
Hebert said he doesn’t make the items as a way to make money, but enjoys creating them and the reaction of his customers. Using reclaimed cypress and the fact that he puts in precious hours each and every day to create a unique item is another factor, he said.
“I enjoy doing it, it’s a good pastime,” he said. “I love it. I love working with old cypress.”