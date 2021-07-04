Perhaps you’ve noticed the Christmas tree in Victor’s Cafeteria. It’s been standing since the holidays, bare of decorations save for tiny white lights. Catherine Huckaby of Victor’s had no plans for it, but no plans to take it down, either. “It’s just too big to haul out, then haul back,” she said. “I can’t do it, I was just going to leave it up, as it is.”
Enter Kelli Onellion. She and her family were having a “remote” 21st birthday breakfast June 27 for her son, who always loved breakfast at Victor’s, but is away from home in the Marines. “He had pancakes by video this year,” Onellion said. “We sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to him, and everyone joined in, even Mr. Victor.”
She noticed the tree and approached Catherine with an idea.
“I thought, why not have a giving tree for the community? A place to recognize our service men and women, and give the community a positive space,” Onellion said. “I talked to Catherine, and she was very gracious about it. I enjoy crafting, and this was a perfect project for me. So I brought in some decorations and created the Giving Tree in Victor’s.”
The tree is festooned in red, white and blue, just in time for the Fourth of July. There are small notes of gratitude on the tree for the community to either take as positive affirmation, or write, place on the tree and leave as inspiration for others. “I thought it was just a fantastic idea,” Catherine Huckaby said. “Everyone really needs positive reinforcement nowadays, after the COVID crisis, and we all need to remember and thank our military heroes past and present.”
Kelli’s son, Emmet Joseph Crochet IV, is a Lance Corporal in the Marines. His picture figures prominently on the tree. “If you have someone who is special to you who served, feel free to bring their picture to place on the tree,” Onellion said. “The community needs to celebrate these selfless people.”
The Huckaby family counts several veterans in their clan as well. Vernon Huckaby volunteered to serve in the Marines in World War II. “The story goes that in 1940, Vernon and a bunch of his friends were out one night, and made a pact while tipsy to take the train and join the Marines together. When the time came, Vernon was the only one who showed up, got on the train and enlisted,” Catherine Huckaby said. “That really defined the man. He was absolutely as good as his word. He was a machine gunner, and was shot at Iwo Jima. He earned a Purple Heart. We have his marine uniform that he wore when he married his high school sweetheart, Beverly Victor. It’s displayed in the window at Victor’s, along with Vernon’s duffel bag also from World War II.”
Victor Huckaby, Mr. Vernon’s son, Catherine’s husband, also served in the National Guard out of Jeanerette, as a sharpshooter. In 1975, Victor was National Guardsman of the year. Nephew John Courrege Jr. also served in the Marines in the 1990s.
“David Feldman, who I worked with at Dauterive Hospital years ago, is a veteran as well, and he holds breakfast every Wednesday at 9 a.m. for veterans and active duty servicemen and women, so we welcome anyone who wants to come to his breakfast, and interact with the tree,” Catherine Huckaby said.
The giving tree is slated to become a permanent fixture at Victor’s. “I think it is such a good vibe for the community, and I want to keep it up and keep the inspiration going,” she said.
“I want people to understand that it is not just to honor our military, but to foster good throughout the area, to help everyone who comes in contact with the tree continue the spark, to feel like they belong,” Onellion said.
“What a perfect place to have it, Victor’s Cafeteria has been here since 1969 — 52 years. It’s like the soul of New Iberia.”
Visit the Giving Tree in Victor’s Cafeteria soon. Take a note for inspiration, leave a note to inspire others, or a photo of a loved one who served the country. Spread the positivity, kindle the spark of good.