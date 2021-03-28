Onellion compares these animated creations to the Disney Hall of Presidents on steroids. “You don’t have to be Abraham Lincoln, you can be Great-grandpa and be animated.”

Tips for successful colorization and animation of photographs

Pick the clearest photo you can find. Spend some time prepping it, making color even, reducing flaws, etc.

Commit to the touch-up process. There is no photo that will be perfect on the first try.

For animation, it is best to start with a straight-on photograph.

A photograph showing both ears with both eyes open is optimal.

For colorization: imagecolorizer.com

For animation: MyHeritage Deep Nostalgia