I took a walk through my very soggy yard one morning after the relentless rain and wondered, where was winter? I don’t particularly care about being cold but I believe we need the Old Man.
He helps to control the mosquito population and gives our plants a rest before the hurry and flurry of spring and, equally important, he keeps me inside to catch up on things in my house before the warmer weather insists that I spend all of my time in the yard.
Anyway, I could not find him. Instead, there were tiny birds chatting on the telephone wire near the road, a sweet familiar fragrance in the air and a peculiar little wind that floated through the neighborhood. Could that be spring? Are those little birds our northern visitors or are they our little birds returning from Mexico and the woods? I wish I knew.
For some reason, the curious wind kindled some stirring thoughts in my head, thoughts about the words we speak and their influence on the memories we keep. Like some of you, perhaps most of you reading this, I have people in my life that are not here anymore. I carry their memory with me and continue to love them as many of the moments of my day remind me. I hear their voices that repeat the things they have said to me, words that make them immortal. These people that I remember and their voices I hear are not only close family members but, sometimes, casual friends or people I have met only once and would never see again but their words stayed with me.
This hint of spring that I write of causes a remembrance of a distant neighbor, Mrs. Viator, someone with the most delightful and uninhibited garden of flowers and food. One afternoon long ago, while walking through her patch of paradise, she told me that her garden is why, on some days, she is anxious to wake up, anxious to see what has grown or changed from the day before. I understand that and think of her words many times throughout the seasons. Her words encourage me to plant more now so that, later, when I am older, I have more to be amazed by, more to wake up to and enjoy.
Each day and nearly every moment within, I think of my much-loved sister, Susan, whose whimsical words often dance around in my worried head and help to calm me. Her words that were once spoken in casual conversations, are now cherished and continually humming in my head. Many times, in times of stress and doubt, I think of her and her words of comfort she has said to me; words that still soothe me and keep her near.
And the silly sayings from my dad that I often took for granted pop up when needed and not expected to remind me of his laughter and how much I miss it. Just yesterday, Andrew quoted him in a conversation with Matthew — “How about them apples?” — affectionately articulated from, seemingly, nowhere. I was happy to know that their grandpa, my dad, was still “there” and still so reachable.
And, of course, my mother is always “talking” to me. There are so many words, so many moments to remember her by. She is almost always the voice in my head. These ethereal thoughts I write of are remembered because of words spoken, words that have become what remains of love and time.
The words of great thinkers and legendary people are written in books and inscribed on monuments but the words of the people we love are etched on our hearts. We should take care with what we say, for it is our words, that will remain. How about them apples?
PAM SHENSKY is a wife and mom to five.