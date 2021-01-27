Dating back three decades or more, staff and employees at Iberia Medical Center were treated to meals cooked on a barbecue pit on the banks of Bayou Teche behind the hospital.
Thanks to a couple of IMC staff members and two local companies, the barbecue pit has been restored and is ready for use again once the hospital administration gives its approval, based on COVID-19 protocols.
Richard Howell II, a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist who had returned to IMC in April of 2020 after working in Lafayette, and IMC Director of Surgical Services Chuck Dawson were discussing ways to make the barbecue pit usable again, hoping to cook for the operating room staff as a reward for the way they handled the COVID-19 pandemic over the previous 11 months.
Howell, a New Iberia native who had worked at the hospital from 2008-11 before studying in Baton Rouge to become a CRNA and then working in Lafayette, remembers seeing the barbecue pit while boating down the bayou as a child. Howell also moderates a local food page on Facebook, and he and Dawson were discussing grilling at one point last year, and decided to reach out via social media to see if anyone could make a few small onsite repairs to get the IMC barbecue pit into a usable state.
Alex Crochet of Cajun Pump and Supply answered the call.
“I don’t think this pit has ever moved from its current location and based on its size, it’s not hard to imagine why,” Crochet said.
The hospital was undergoing roof work at the time, so a big boom style forklift was on site, and used to load the barbecue pit onto a truck to be worked on. After sandblasting, it became evident the pit was in worse shape than originally thought.
“It was just rusted out,” Howell said, adding the bottom looked like Swiss cheese and that it looked at the time like the restoration project was dead. That’s when American Tank Company stepped in and rolled out and fabricated a new bottom for the pit out of a solid sheet of steel, along with fabricating new side tables and charcoal grates forthe pit.
“All in all the pit was rebuilt, repainted, and restored by these amazing companies and local guys looking to do something right in a time when so many things seem wrong,” Howell said. “Working on the pit in their spare time, the guys at Cajun Pump and Supply LLC, as well as American Tank Company turned this old rusted BBQ pit into a fully restored and functioning piece of art.”
Cajun Pump and Supply contacted Howell Friday to let him know the work was done so they could line up its return, and work on the roof at the hospital was wrapping up at the same time, so the forklift was not going to be available after Tuesday. Weather forecasts called for rain Monday and Tuesday, so plans were made to bring the pit back to its previous site before the bad weather. Gloomy and windy weather Monday morning threatened even that, but the pit was returned before any bad weather hit and while the forklift was still available.
“Again, things fell into place,” Howell said. “As I sat outside Monday waiting for the pit to arrive, I couldn’t help but notice the clouds and the wind; I just knew it would rain on my parade.”
Instead, the pit was returned to its former place just west of the hospital pavilion adjacent to the bayou around 10 a.m. Monday.
Howell said special thanks go out to Crochet, the owner/operator of Cajun Pump and Supply and his crew of Brody Broussard and Joey Bodin.
“Without you none of this would have been possible,” Howell said. “Another special thanks to American Tank Company’s owner/operator Larry and Rochelle Romero and fabricator Jesse Kensey.”
The return of the barbecue pit also coincides with National CRNA Week, so having it line up that way was like a big gift for Howell.
“This is truly an awesome experience,” he said. “In times of economic turmoil it’s amazing to see folks give up their time for a good cause. It’s truly why I was excited to return home to work at IMC and care for my home community. It’s just good people.”
The barbecue pit at one point was used on a monthly basis to prepare meals for the hospital staff. Howell and Dawson hope to get it back in full use again as soon as the hospital administration grants permission.