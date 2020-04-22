No it’s not bananas — this fruit is both healthy and versatile

As April rolls around to the end and summer is set to begin, some of the most popular fruits are eaten year-round, but few are as popular and versatile as the banana.
Bananas are not only delicious in many foods, but also provide health benefits that will help in the long run.
According to Health exchange, bananas are one of the best sources of vitamin B6 and a medium-sized banana will provide around 320-400 mg of potassium, which meets about 10 percent of your daily potassium needs.
Potassium helps the body maintain a healthy heart and blood pressure. In addition, bananas are low in sodium. The low sodium and high potassium combination help to control high blood pressure.
With so many health benefits, it’s no wonder bananas are one of the go-to staple pantry ingredients when making healthier-alternative meals.
Here are a few ways you can use bananas in your dishes:
Banana bread
Instead of throwing out over-ripe bananas and and wasting money, try using them to make a hot loaf of banana bread.
This warm, moist bread not only provides a taste of bananas, but most recipes also call for the inclusion of nuts or berries, or whatever the cook would like to add.
Banana pancakes
Cutting carbs is is easy with banana pancakes.
Take a few banana pancakes and mash them together and mix with an egg and a dash of vanilla extract and cinnamon for flavor. Mix the ingredients together and pour on a greased pan and cook for a few minutes on each side. Serve with agave or syrup and enjoy.
Banana and fruit smoothies
Nothing is more refreshing during the warm spring and summer than banana and fruit smoothies.
The cold, nutrient-packed snack is a great alternative to ice cream, and is pretty easy to make, too.
Grab a favorite fruit, anything from strawberries to blueberries to pineapples; a tip is to use frozen fruit, as it’s cheaper, and the frozen fruit helps create a colder texture. In a high-powered blender, throw in fruit and splash of favorite milk and frozen bananas (pro tip: frozen bananas help create that creamy texture in the smoothie). Mix together and enjoy.
Banana and avocado cacao mousse
Every once in a while, a craving for chocolate may be prhobited depending on the diet. Luckily, there are ways to get a sweet tooth fix while also taking in fruits and nutrients.
Try making a banana and avocado cacao mousse. A mouthful, both literally and figuratively, this healthy dessert brings everything you’re looking for: sweetness from the cacao powder and creaminess from the avocado and bananas.
Though bananas are often looked over at the grocery stores for fruits like apples or oranges, bananas are cheap, delicious and versatile.
It’s not bananas to want to incorporate them into meals.