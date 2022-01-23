NISH homecoming court, activities announced

The 2022 New Iberia Senior High School homecoming court will be introduced before the boys’ basketball varsity game Thursday and the queen and maids will be announced before the NISH girls’ basketball game against Southside High School on Friday. Court members include, front row from left, Abby Smith, Shalayia Powers, Rylee Guillotte, Kameron Battle and Aryelle Landry. From left on the second row are Sanaa Thibodeaux, Emilee Robichaux, Jalaina Fusilier, Cierra Matthews and Indya Moore. From left on the third row are Nyasia Drexler, Aa’raion Conner, Bailey Theriot, Skylar Wilson and Allison Leach. On the back row from let are Naijah Brown, Jordan LeBlanc, Jurney Miller and Lyla Boatman. Not shown is Emily Mota.
New Iberia Senior High School will hold homecoming activities this week, culminating in the announcement of the 2022 homecoming queen and maids on Friday before the start of the girls’ basketball varsity game against Southside High School.
The week’s activites include a volleyball tournament Monday between the classes of 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025, and a faculty team, on Monday.
Tuesday sees girls’ and boys’ soccer games and girls’ and boys’ basketball games at the school.
On Wednesday, the school will hold its homecoming parade and Jacket Jam Pep Rally.
The parade will leave the NISH parking lot at 4:15 p.m. and travel north on Jefferson Terrace to Main Street and return to NISH. The Jacket Jam Pep Rally will take place immediately after the parade at Yellow Jacket Stadium.
The pep rally will be followed by the girls’ soccer Senior Night Game at 7 p.m.
On Thursday, the homecoming court will be introduced at halftime of the boys’ varsity basketball game against Southside High School.
On Friday, the queen and maids will be announced at 6 p.m. before the girls’ basketball varsity game against Southside.