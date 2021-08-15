Berley Lahmeyer likes the word phenomenal. He is using it quite a bit these days. The new resident of New Iberia (formerly of Scottsdale, Arizona) is living a dream, as he is truly in love with our town, and it is all James Lee Burke’s fault. Burke is one of Lahmeyer’s favorite authors, and Burke’s descriptive talents were major factors when he was deciding to live here. Lahmeyer has been to four book signings of Burke’s, in Phoenix, Tucson, Seattle and in New Iberia.
“I’ve lived in two other Louisiana towns, Lake Charles and Houma, but I really like here best,” he said. “There’s no other place with such natural beauty. I went crawfishing in the Atchafalaya Basin, and saw a bald eagle. Phenomenal, just phenomenal.”
Lahmeyer is also Acadiana’s first mobile acupuncturist. According to Johns Hopkins Medical Center, acupuncture is part of the ancient practice of Traditional Chinese medicine. Traditional Chinese medicine practitioners believe the human body has more than 2,000 acupuncture points connected by pathways or meridians. These pathways create an energy flow (Qi, pronounced "chee") through the body that is responsible for overall health. Disruption of the energy flow can cause disease. By applying acupuncture to certain points, it is thought to improve the flow of Qi, thereby improving health.
Lahmeyer agrees. “Modern science is still out on meridian energy field practice, but I can tell you, it works.” He went on to tell the story of a Lake Charles woman he treated who was suffering migraines. Her pain was so bad, she had to cover her eyes. Lahmeyer treated her, and her pain went from an eleven to a zero.
“I use the finest needles in the world, and I can achieve pain-free insertion. Since I am mobile, I come to you at your office, in your home, and treat you with no disrobing, so you as a client will be comfortable.”
He does not just treat with traditional needles, he also uses tuning forks instead of needles to align Q i in the body through sound. “Sound can decrease stress, increase healing, and decrease pain levels,” Lahmeyer said.
His talents are used to treat lower back pain most often, he said. “80 percent of people have some kind of lower back pain, whether mild or severe. Acupuncture is very effective at treating it, as well as insomnia, headaches, digestive issues and menstrual pain.”
A veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, Lahmeyer also welcomes veterans to experience acupuncture. “It is a very effective therapy for PTSD,” he said.
If you’d like effective relief from pain, done in your own environment without drugs, call Berley Lahmeyer, Mobile Acupuncturist. You can reach him at 337-467-6020. He might just help you feel phenomenal.