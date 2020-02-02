Special Olympians from 37 teams across Iberia and St. Mary parishes descended on the Cyr-Gates Community Center in New Iberia’s City Park for the Team Skills Basketball competition Friday morning.
According to organizer Cindy Landry, the tournament has been held for four decades, bringing together students and older competitors to practice their shooting, passing and catching skills.
In addition to teams from area schools, the event includes “Outreach” teams, having those teams composed of older players who are no longer in one of the schools.
Acadiana Area Special Olympics sponsors the annual gathering.