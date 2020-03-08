On Wednesday, Edwin “Bruce” Broussard, a resident of New Iberia, will hit a big milestone for most people — he will be celebrating his 100th birthday, an achievement he’ll share with his family and friends.
“For being a hundred, I feel great,” Broussard said, cracking a smile.
Born in 1920 on Bourque Road between Maurice and Lafayette, Broussard had a simple life, growing up on his family farm and even rode to church on horseback.
“People won’t believe that but I did,” Broussard said.
Leaving his hometown roots, Broussard was drafted into the military in 1942 and stayed in the Philippines for three years before moving back home, where he met Ethel LeBlanc, whom he married in 1939.
“I was lucky to come back alive, which was big for me,” Broussard said.
The two soon moved to New Iberia, a place he’s been ever since.
Broussard lived in the home he built in New Iberia for 75 years, with his wife, until she died in 2000 from heart issues.
The biggest and probably best change for Broussard over the last three decades is meeting his close friend, Gladys Gaspard, in 1991.
Gaspard is there every day for Broussard, helping him with his everyday household needs, from cooking to cleaning and being there for him.
“I probably wouldn’t be here without her,” Broussard said. “She’s the greatest woman I know.”
Gaspard, who celebrated her 95 birthday on Friday, still loves to dance with Broussard every weekend.
“We still go dancing at all kinds of places,” she said.
Broussard is a waltzing man himself.
“They say I am the best waltzer there is,” Broussard said.
When it comes to dance partners, though, Broussard loves dancing with Gaspard.
“She’s my favorite dance partner,” Broussard said. “She knows my steps.”
Gaspard and Broussard enjoy spending time together, taking trips around the country, from New York to even Tennessee.
Though he’s 100, Broussard doesn’t feel it.
“Most people my age are gone,” he said. “They don’t live as long. I’m ready to turn the page and start over again.”
While most people his age would be limited in what they can do, Broussard, who said he still has great hearing and vision, is able to do everyday tasks live driving his car.
“I am able to do all my business,” Broussard said. “I’m even able to go to Lafayette with all of that traffic.”
Still living in his small, quaint home behind North Lewis Elementary, Broussard said New Iberia has been good to him all these years.
“All the people are so friendly. I like that,” Broussard said. “Being a hundred, my daughter bought me a gift card for Duffys but they don’t make one for someone turning a hundred, so I got one for 50,” he joked.
Duffy’s Diner is Broussard’s favorite place to eat, especially the shrimp and fish with french fries.
“They’ve got good food,” Broussard said.
Broussard will celebrate with his five children and 14 grandkids, eating one of his favorite dishes, crawfish gumbo.
“I like that,” Broussard said.