New Iberia GC October Garden of the Month

The New Iberia Garden Club’s October Garden of the Month belongs to Dr. Doug and Becky Bernard along with granddaughters, Grace and Juliet. Their gardens on 19 N. Hopkins St. is a step into the Victorian era. The wrought iron fence surrounds their home together with blooms of vinca, ruellia (Mexican petunias), cannas, ginger, the most striking, colorful bougainvillea right off their driveway and fall mums. The NIGC is a member the Louisiana Garden Club Federation, District III.
Welcome, Guest
-
My Account
- My Account
- Dashboard
- Profile
- Saved items
- Logout