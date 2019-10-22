New Iberia Garden Club Work at Habitat House

The New Iberia Garden Club, a member of the Louisiana Garden Club Federation, South Region, and National Garden Clubs, helped to clean up and landscape the lot of the Habitat for Humanity House on Oct. 8. Recipients of the Habitat house this year are Mr. and Mrs. Joe Turner. The house located on the Daspit Road, just outside of Loreauville. NIGC annually sponsors the landscaping project, including the designing, planting, purchasing of the plants and supplies. The homeowner also helps out each year, with Joe Turner doing most of the digging for the two beds. On the back row are volunteer Matt Thibeaux and homeowner Joe Turner. Seated from left are Joy Hudson, Elina Long, Janice Broussard and Ruth Boutte with Jane Thibeaux seated at front.
