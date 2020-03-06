The New Iberia Garden Club has chosen the Office of Acadiana Hearing Center located at 425 East Saint Peter St. as its Business of the Month. Business owner Dave Cavalier, CCC-A, Audiologist, maintains the eye-catching and winding walkway of beautiful blooming white snapdragons and pansies. Next door at 429 E. Saint Peter St. is the residence of Dave and Lynn Cavalier. The colorful blooms of snapdragons enhance the landscape under their magnificent Live Oak tree. Their home and business were awarded both Business and Residential Garden of the Month for March. The NIGC is a member of Louisiana Garden Club Federation, District III, Deep South Region.
