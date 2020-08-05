New Iberia Garden Club July 2020 Garden of the Month

The New Iberia Garden Club has awarded its July Garden of the Month to Ken and Leslie McGrew, who live at 610 E. Main Street. Leslie said she enjoys her ‘eclectic’ style of gardening along with the added decor of benches, urns, wall art, and decorative stones. Among the various flowers and shrubbery plants are Blue and White Plumbagos, potted SunPatiens impatiens, huge Swedish Ivy hanging baskets, potted Palms, colorful Vinca, Dusty Miller’s, Foxtail Ferns, Loropetalums, and a distinctly attractive Corkscrew Croton plant. The NIGC is a member of the Louisiana Garden Club Federation, District III.
