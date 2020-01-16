The New Iberia Garden Club selected the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany located at 303 West Main St. for its January Garden of the Month Award. Church pastor Rev. Matt Woollett is shown in the beautiful setting with well-maintained flowerbeds cared for by volunteer gardeners. Among the flowers blooming are snapdragons, petunias and rudbeckia. The New Iberia Garden Club is a member of the Louisiana Garden Club Federation, District III, Deep South Region.
