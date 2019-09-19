New Iberia Garden Club Garden of the Month

The New Iberia Garden Club has chosen for its September Garden of the Month the garden of Doris and her husband, Mike Degeyter at 135 Vera Cruz St. The club member’s colorful flowerbeds include pentas, plumbago, blue salvia, hibiscus, shrimp plants, Texas yellow bells and caladiums. Many of the flowers attract butterflies and hummingbirds. The Gazing Balls add appeal to their front entrance. The NIGC is a member of the Louisiana Garden Club Federation, District III.
