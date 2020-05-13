New Iberia Garden Club Garden of the Month

The New Iberia Garden Club awarded its May Garden of the Month honor to Carol Broussard of 711 Rue de Lion Street. Her beautiful flowerscape of colorful petunias, potted impatiens and huge macho fern adorn the entranceway. Attracting and providing a habitat for butterflies and hummingbirds involved the generous plantings of verbenas, mandevilla, pansies, assorted roses, more petunias, lantana and numerous varieties of bougainvilleas. Her flower Gardens are a welcoming “Happy Place.” The NIGC is a member of the Louisiana Garden Club Federation, District III.