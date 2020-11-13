New Iberia Garden Club Garden of the Month

The New Iberia Garden Club awarded its Garden of the Month honors for November 2020 to Christopher Dupuy, DVM owner of Dupuy’s Animal Hospital located at 402 Jefferson Terrace Blvd. Among the fall planting in his two entrance flowerbeds are white petunias, yellow pansies, orange marigolds, burgundy snapdragons, hibiscuses, sunpatients, and Gerber daisies. The installation of rock borders is great for drainage and less weeding. The NIGC is a member of the Louisiana Garden Club Federation, District III.
