New Iberia Garden Club Garden of the Month

The New Iberia Garden Club awarded its April Garden of the Month to Cindy and Ross Landry at 409 Everette St. Together with their son, Mark, with Mark Landry Home Solutions, the Landrys revitalized their flower gardens this spring. Included in their flower choices are colorful zinnias, red salvia, coleus, impatiens, and begonias attracting butterflies and hummingbirds. Duranta shrubs, shrimp plants, Shi-Shi Camellias, Irises, Lily of the Nile, and charming colorful container-grown plants complete their landscape. The NIGC is a member of the Louisiana Garden Club Federation, District III.