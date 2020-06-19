New Iberia Garden Club Garden of the Month for June, 2020

The New Iberia Garden Club has awarded the family of William “Mack” Hudson at 1606 Ryan Avenue its June Garden of the Month honor. Pictured are grandchildren William and Molly and garden club member Joy with husband Mack. Together as a family, Joy encourages and teaches the grandchildren to garden. They help her plant flower and garden seeds and watch them grow and produce. In their flower gardens are numerous varieties of colorful daylilies, drift roses, knockout roses, vinca, dusty millers, coleuses and salvias in full bloom. Milkweeds along with butterflies were abundant. Joy and Mack has many picture perfect settings throughout their yard. So impressive was the Apple Tree bearing fruit. Seemed everywhere she walked, there was a wonderful memory about their Family and Traditions. The NIGC is a member of Louisiana Garden Club Federation, District III, Deep South Region.
