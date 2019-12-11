New Iberia Garden Club December Garden of the Month

The New Iberia Garden Club has awarded December Garden of the Month to the guest quarters of the Steve Thibeaux family located at 311 D. Judice Road. Among the colorful paths of flowerbeds are purple shades of Pansies, orange Dwarf Snapdragons, and varieties of ornamental kale. The purple pentas survived the cold temps. Included in the beds are shade loving ferns — autumn fern, holly ferns and foxtail ferns. Their large Kimberly queen ferns are container grown; all of the ferns were well watered before the freezing temps, then protected by covers. The Camellias — ShiShi, sasanqua, and japonicas — are beginning to bloom colorful reds and pinks. NIGC is a member of the Louisiana Garden Club Federation, District III.
