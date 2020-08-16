New Iberia Garden Club August Garden of the Month

The New Iberia Garden Club awarded its August Garden of the Month to Jason and Nikki Peltier at 917 West Main St. Their flowerbeds are outstandingly beautiful, garden club represenatitves said. Among the blooms are Double Hibiscuses, single Hibiscuses, mounding Lantana, colorful Vincas, trailing on trellises Mandevilla, Profusion Zinnias, and Verbenas. Nikki Peltier prides her ‘rescue’ and ‘bringing back to life’ many of the flowers in her garden she finds on reduced sale racks. It just takes TLC and some Osmocote, she said. The NIGC is a member of the Louisiana Garden Club Federation, District III.
