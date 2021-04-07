New Iberia Garden Club April Garden of the Month

The New Iberia Garden Club awarded its April Garden of the Month honors to Ms. Willa Bertelsman and her son, Bernie Bertelsman. Their country cottage at 1480 Bank Avenue is quite the ‘show stopper.’ Their gardens indicate ‘SPRING IS HERE.’ Red blooms of Geraniums, potted red drift roses, and impatiens are among flowers in their gardenscape. The white picket fence surrounding their home features Irises, climbing vines , and Azaleas. Among other shrub of interest are Sunshine Ligustrum and Loropetalum Chinese fringe flower. The NIGC is a member of the Louisiana Garden Club Federation, District III.
Load comments