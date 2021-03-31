Robbie and Wendy Bourque consider themselves Cajun Country Ambassadors. The New Iberia natives brought a 6-foot by 12-foot trailer back to Acadiana from their new home in Cortez, Colorado and as Robbie puts it, “spent a week running around from Catahoula to Ville Platte gathering products, art and even music to take back.” The pair gathered things that were near and dear to them but scarce in the West to open Bourque’s Cajun Country Store in Cortez. “They don’t know how to cook in Colorado,” said Bourque, “Everything tastes like food in a nursing home.”
Not any more, if the Bourques can help it. They are bringing back a wide variety of all things Cajun to introduce to native Coloradans and transplants from Louisiana alike. “We want to give them a little bit of Cajun Country,” said Robbie Bourque. “We want them to feel like they are home.” Bourque, who works in Human Resources for the Ute tribe, says there are many similarities between the Ute people and Cajuns. “Both cherish their heritage and have been so open, friendly and nice, it makes me want to share our Cajun-ness even more,” said Bourque.
The Cajun exports include a long list of seasonings: Konriko, Tony Chachere’s, Cajun Power, Bon Caca, Louisiana Brand, and more. “Everybody needs some spice in their lives, and if we can bring that to them, we’re happy.” said Wendy Bourque. And of course, you can’t have that Cajun spice without authentic Cajun food to go with it.
The Bourques have gathered a large variety of Cajun specialty food. “We brought back boudin, alligator, crawfish, roux, gumbo, cracklins, ginger cake from Lejeune’s, Jack Miller’s barbecue sauce, all kinds of marinades and salsas. We’re probably going to have to make another trip back to fill all the requests we’re getting for other things,” said Bourque.
Pecans, pepper jelly, cornmeal fish fry, olive salad for muffulettas and beignet mix add to the groceries available. “We’ve also got Konriko rice and mixes, and meat pies from Natchitoches. People keep asking when we’re opening the restaurant. Honestly, that is not in our plans. We are planning food demonstrations, just not quite yet,” said Bourque.
Coffee is also anticipated to be a popular product. The Bourques are introducing strong caffeination to the West: Community and Mello Joy dark roasts and flavored coffees, as well as Cafe du Monde coffee and chicory. Wendy said, “We’ve had several requests on Facebook for chicory coffee, don’t worry, it’s on its way.” The Bourques have set up a Cajun coffee station in the store; rest assured, mornings will be a little livelier in Cortez, Colorado when the coffee pot at Bourque’s is revved up.
Cajun arts, crafts and music are also featured exports. The Bourques have gathered a wide variety of indigenous creations: paintings by Adrian Fulton of Lafayette and other local Acadiana artists, Louisiana scenic photography from Doc and Cheryl Gaspard, plus Cajun and Zydeco music from local artists. There are pirogue wall hangings, fleur de lis art, New Orleans French Quarter scenes on slate, carved paddle art, pictures of Louisiana musicians, festival posters — it is Louisiana everywhere. They seem to have thought of everything, even Cajun-themed apparel and accessories.
Robbie and Wendy Bourque, Colorado’s Cajun Country Ambassadors. Bourque’s Cajun Country Store is slated to open April 12th in Cortez.